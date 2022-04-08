theme park

Power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood leaves people stuck on Transformers ride

EMBED <>More Videos

Rescue underway at Universal Studios after power outage stops rides

UNIVERSAL CITY, California -- A group of people visiting Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday had to be rescued after a power outage left them stuck on the Transformers ride.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident call came in just before 3:45 p.m.

A group of about 11 people had to be rescued, according to authorities. The power outage also impacted the Harry Potter ride.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to get everyone off safely.

AIR7HD video from above the scene showed LACOFD units surrounding the north side of the theme park, which appeared to be the only part that was affected by the outage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
universal citycaliforniatheme parkamusement ridepower outageroller coasteramusement parkrescuelos angelesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
THEME PARK
Special-effects artist reveals her out-of-this-world design secrets
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
Meet the creative force behind these clever Cubs T-shirts
As COVID cases rise, Chicago poised to avoid a big surge: Arwady
IL Democrats reach state budget deal, gov. touts $1.8B in tax relief
Kidnapping suspect arrested in South Shore: CPD
Skulls, live moss bathmats seized at O'Hare
Lyons man charged after bodies found buried in backyard
Show More
Warning signs at Wicker Park building where facade injured woman
Display at IL capitol represents kids with prior DCFS contact who died
New Navy Pier exhibit showcases stories of genocide survivors
Chicago Weather: Showers, some snow mix
Chicago casino bids: Bally's claims its site would reduce traffic
More TOP STORIES News