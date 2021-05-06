toll road

How to make sure you don't miss tolls after Illinois Tollway goes cashless

I-PASS gives drivers 50% discount on tolls
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Don't miss tolls after IL Tollway goes cashless

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- After the Illinois Tollway went cashless in February, some drivers want to know how best to reach state highway officials with questions.

Samantha said "I got a new iPass last year and IPASS put my old expired plate in it. I now have a bill for $350 when the original tolls were only $50. I had a working I pass in my car that even has autopay. I cannot call anyone over there and I have written 4 letters to dispute my charges. Can you PLEASE help me?"

To reach the Tollway, visit illinoistollway.com, Facebook @iltollway, or Twitter @iltollway, or call the customer service call center at 1-800-UC-IPASS, an I-PASS spokesman said.

Drivers also can stop in at customer service centers at the Belvidere, Lincoln and Lake Forest Oases.

RELATED: Construction underway for new I-490 western O'Hare corridor to I-90, Rt. 390, Tri-State Tollway

The easiest way for customers to pay tolls is by signing up for I-PASS, which provides drivers with a 50% discount on all tolls while automatically deducting tolls from their I-PASS account, the spokesman said.

Customers can open I-PASS accounts by visiting www.getipass.com. They can pick up I-PASS transponders by stopping at the customer service centers or by visiting participating Jewel-Osco and Road Ranger stores.

Another option is to sign up for Pay By Plate, which allows drivers to pay tolls electronically and avoid all fines and fees without opening an I-PASS account or using a transponder, he said. Whether you just traveled or are about to travel, drivers can sign up for Pay By Plate by visiting illinoistollway.com and entering your license plate details, dates of travel and a payment method.

Drivers who use the Tollway system have 14 days to pay tolls without incurring any fees or fines, the spokesman said.

Samantha was able to reach the Tollway through social media. She had a faulty transponder, and she said the Tollway removed her fees and sent a new one her way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdowners grovehighwaystoll roadtoll booth
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOLL ROAD
How to pay an Illinois missed toll without an I-PASS
IL Tollway expands I-PASS program for low-income residents
Construction underway for new I-490 western O'Hare corridor
Chicago traffic has been dramatically changed by COVID pandemic
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News