USO BBQ For The Troops 2020

CHICAGO -- For the eighth consecutive year, Chicagoland's new-car dealers have partnered with the USO of Illinois to raise funds and awareness for local troops and their families.
While this year will look different, you can still stop in any participating dealership on Saturday, Oct. 3, or any time throughout the month of October, to make a donation and show your support.
To date, these Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers have generated nearly $900,000 supporting local military. These funds directly impact more than 350,000 troops and their families annually.
The USO Barbecue for the Troops initiative is a perfect example of the vital role that dealers play in their communities. While this year is unique, local dealers know the need is there perhaps now more than ever to support local military who are serving on the home front in the Covid-19 pandemic and around the world.
To find the complete list of participating dealers, visit DriveChicago.com.
Show your support on social media with hashtag #BBQ4Troops.
You can enter to win the Ultimate At-Home BBQ by nominating someone deserving - it could be a service member or veteran - via Drive Chicago's Facebook page beginning September 28. Tag your entry with hashtag #BBQ4Troops. The winner will receive a Real Urban BBQ gift card and at-home grilling essentials.
Check out Real Urban BBQ on their website.
The USO of Illinois provides programs, services and centers to local military and their families, such as airport welcome centers and "No Dough" dinners at the Great Lakes naval base. The USO's mission is to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.
