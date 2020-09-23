USPS

US Postal Service jobs: USPS now hiring at 2 Chicago-area locations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The U.S. Postal Service is hiring at two of its Chicago-area plant locations.

Interested candidates can apply to be a Mail Handler Assistant or a Postal Support Employee Mail Processing Clerk.

The Mail Handler Assistant position is listed as $16.55 per hour, and the Postal Support position is $18.15 per hour, according to the USPS.

The positions are available at both the Busse facility in Elk Grove Village, located at 2591 Busse Road, or Chicago's Main Post Office, located at 433 W. Harrison St. in the South Loop.

Applications are only being accepted online at usps.com/careers. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.

Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, the Postal Service said.

Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.

Completed applications must be submitted online by the closing date.

For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagosouth loopelk grove villagejobs hiringpost officepostal servicejobsusps
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USPS
How to vote by mail in Illinois
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
6 ways mail-in ballots are protected from fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
Illinois Facebook users can now file claims for up to $400 as part of settlement
Grand jury will present report on Breonna Taylor case today
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
Stimulus check update: 300K in Illinois to receive letter from IRS on eligibility
Frankfort junior HS school teacher charged with solicitation of child: police
IL National Guard on standby for Breonna Taylor announcement
Show More
Parents defend video of 6-month-old son waterskiing
Pritzker to give COVID-19 update
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
House passes natural hair anti-discrimination bill
More TOP STORIES News