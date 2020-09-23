US Postal Service jobs: USPS now hiring at 2 Chicago-area locations

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring at two of its Chicago-area plant locations.Interested candidates can apply to be a Mail Handler Assistant or a Postal Support Employee Mail Processing Clerk.The Mail Handler Assistant position is listed as $16.55 per hour, and the Postal Support position is $18.15 per hour, according to the USPS.The positions are available at both the Busse facility in Elk Grove Village, located at 2591 Busse Road, or Chicago's Main Post Office, located at 433 W. Harrison St. in the South Loop.Applications are only being accepted online at. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, the Postal Service said.Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.Completed applications must be submitted online by the closing date.For more information about the Postal Service, visitand