USPS says 19 packages found in Mt. Greenwood dumpster were from FedEx, never given to postal service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The USPS Office of Inspector General said Thursday that 19 packages found in a Mt. Greenwood dumpster Tuesday were handled by FedEx and not the postal service.
Alderman Matt O'Shea of the 19th Ward initially reported the dumped packages, tweeting that a resident found them in her trash can while taking out her garbage Tuesday afternoon.
O'Shea said the packages all appeared to be intended for delivery in Evergreen Park.
The United States Postal Service announced an investigation that same night. Thursday, the Office of the Inspector General said they determined the 19 parcels were "never provided to the Postal Service for processing and delivery."
The USPS Inspector General's Office said the parcels were handled by FedEx and not the postal service. They have turned the matter over to FedEx for additional review.
