Val and Ryan talk Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, local Venezuelan food and Chicago Drives Electric

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for Host Chat!

Swifties taking over the NFL?:

A ton of Swifties might become NFL Fans! Taylor Swift was recently seen cheering on Travis Kelce in a suite with his mom, and all things Travis have been flying on the shelves at stores.

Husband accidentally sends his wife's nudes to his family:

A newly married man turned to Reddit to see how bad it was that he accidentally sent a racy photo of his wife on their honeymoon to his family.

Average person has more than 2,795 photos on their phone:

Since the creation of the smartphone, everyone can be a photographer. One poll even found that many people have more than 2,795 photos stored on their phones.

Chicago Drives Electric:

The producers of the Chicago Auto Show are plugging into the EV revolution with Chicago Drives Electric! This multi-day event puts you behind the wheel of today's brand-new electric vehicles.

Looking for power, comfort, sleekness or more? Chicago Drives Electric has it all!

And in addition to driving, experts from the automakers, Cars.com, Change Enterprises, ComEd and Powering Chicago will be on hand to assist with any questions you might have.

Proud sponsor Weber will also be providing fresh grilled food for attendees on its new, all electric grills powered, of course, by electric vehicles.

The event takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 18W200 Butterfield Road in Oakbrook Terrace.

You can register to attend by visiting Chicago Drives Electric - 2023.

'Action Jackson':

Marseil Jackson, better known as "Action Jackson," is a man who wears many hats! He's a radio host, entrepreneur, local Chicagoan and the founder of the Jackson Action Coalition.

The Jackson Action Coalition holds a variety of events and services for Chicagoans and the youth, including community cleanup days, family nights, young entrepreneurship programs and much more.

You can learn more about Marseil and his organization by visiting them at whoisjac.org.

BienMeSabe:

If you're a Venezuelan Major League baseball player yearning for home cooking, where would you go? BienMeSabe.

If you are a Chicagoan wanting to sample some of the city's best ethnic food, what restaurant might you visit? BienMeSabe.

BienMeSabe brings authentic Venezuelan dishes to Chicagoans and to many of those no longer living in their native country.

Venezuelan Chicago White Sox 2nd baseman Elvis Andrus can always count on BienMeSabe for a taste of home.

"I can close my eyes, eat it and it brings me back to Venezuela and my mom's cooking," Andrus said.

Owner Pedro Ron and his partner opened BienMeSabe 10 years ago. Today, they run two popular locations: one in downtown Chicago, and one in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

As Pedro explains, BienMeSabe means "it tastes good to me," and as the head chef who oversees menu selections, he makes sure everything really does taste very good.

BienMeSabe's menu offers mouth-watering fare featuring tequenos appetizers, fried cheese wrapped in wheat flour, tostones, empanadas, plantains and pabellon, as well as vegan and gluten free choices.

But their signature arepas, which are traditional Venezuelan corn flour bread stuffed with either beef, shrimp, chorizo or veggies and scrumptious homemade cheese, are fan favorites.

The beef for the arepas simmers for about four hours, resulting in maximum juiciness.

Pedro says he can eat arepas morning, noon and night and proclaims, "arepas are a piece of happiness from Venezuela to the world." And if you need a little refreshment to complement your arepa, there's nothing like "chicha" a creamy specialty drink called a Venezuelan rice smoothie.

In addition to great food, patrons may want to stop by BienMeSabes "Wall of Fame," where Venezuelan baseball players from the Chicago White Sox, like Elvis Andrus, the Chicago Cubs and other major leaguers, sign the wall after enjoying some Venezuelan deliciousness.

For more information visit BienMeSabe.com.

Spend or save?:

"The Creator" - SAVE

"The Creator" sets us in the world of a future war between the human race and A.I., where an ex-special forces agent is tasked with hunting down the creator of A.I.

"Heist 88" - SAVE

"Heist 88" is based on the true Chicago story of an infamous con-man who tried to swindle a bank out of tens of millions of dollars back in 1988.

"The Killing Room" - SPEND

"The Killing Room" starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is about a hit man who teams up with an art dealer for a money laundering scheme.

"Reptile" - SPEND

"Reptile" stars Justin Timberlake and Tom Nicholes, about a hardened detective uncovering the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions: Bears vs. Broncos:

Maybe Taylor Swift at last week's game was a distraction from the Bears loss.

In this Sunday's game against the Broncos, can Ryan's prediction "rise to the occasion" and welcome "new life" for the Bears?