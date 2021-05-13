Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies caught on surveillance video

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured an attack on Cook County Sheriff's deputies inside the Skokie Courthouse Wednesday morning.Investigators say Jerome Townsel, 30, was waiting for a court appearance when he attacked a sheriff's deputy. Three other deputies jumped in to help subdue him and were struck in the face and head.All four deputies were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.Townsel later appeared in court on a criminal trespassing charge and was ordered held in lieu of $150,000 bond.Authorities said additional charges are expected in connection with this attack.