This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.
As we get older - it gets harder to lose weight. This is what Wendy Whitaker found out. She spent hundreds of dollars on gym memberships and personal trainers - working out five to six days a week! Yet she was gaining weight. She saw Vitalife and the science made sense to her, so she started and lost 45 pounds! Her husband Rodney knew he had to lose weight, and when Wendy started - he ate what she did and lost 12 pounds, so he decided to join too. He has lost a whopping 92 pounds! All this WITHOUT EXERCISE!
Creator and Founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, Davis Jaspers, chats with Val about Wendy and Rodney's weight loss journey.
They are having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation - a $150 value - for $27! Just call 844-988-THIN or head to vitalifeweightloss.com to start your weight loss journey today! But hurry - this deal is for the first 50 callers.
Couple loses 125+ lbs. without exercise through Vitalife Weight Loss Program
WINDY CITY LIVE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News