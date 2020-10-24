Guatemalan immigrant votes for 1st time in 2020 presidential election since becoming US citizen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When we think of first-time voters, many of us probably think about the newly turned 18-year-olds, ready to make a difference.But one new Chicago voter is 48 years old, and he's making sure his voice will be heard from here on out.Nestor Gomez is a jack of all trades. He's a storyteller, an author, a poet and a now a voter."It took a long time for me after I got my green card for me to become a citizen," Gomez said. "You've got to pay some fines, you've got to take a test. It took me almost 30 years to become a citizen."Gomez immigrated to the U.S. with his mom in the 1980s, but he wasn't able to get his citizenship until two years ago."I was crying when I finally became a citizen. The first thing I did was call my mom. My mom was always pushing me to become a citizen, always telling me, so the first thing I did was say 'Mom, I did it,'" Gomez said.With his citizenship came the ability to vote in the 2020 presidential election."I went and voted in person earlier," Gomez. "It only took about an hour and a half, so when you think about it, waiting 30 years to become a citizen, waiting an hour to vote - it was easy."Gomez regularly shares his story in front of live audiences. He also works on a podcast, sharing the experiences of other U.S immigrants.The next time he takes the stage, Gomez will have a new story to share."I really didn't have a voice at all, I didn't speak the language, I had a stutter, I couldn't vote," Gomez said.One that breakdowns his voting journey - because it wasn't easy, but it was worth it."I would have waited a couple of days at the voting place if I needed to. After 30 years of waiting, it was a very special moment in my life," Gomez said.