Country Club Hills police, FBI responding to incident at Walmart involving armored truck

The FBI also responded to a Matteson robbery at a U.S. bank on Lincoln Highway in Matteson Monday morning, an agent said.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence outside a south suburban Walmart Monday morning.

Police could be seen outside a Country Club Hills Walmart, located at 4005 167th St. just after 11 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene.

An armored truck and another car that appeared to have crashed into it were also visible.

Police tape was around the scene, and evidence markers were on the ground, as well.

The FBI said they responded to the scene.

An FBI official also said agents had responded to a bank robbery at a U.S. Bank, located at 4350 Lincoln Highway in Matteson, Monday morning. Shots were fired in that incident, and no injuries were reported, the FBI said.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

