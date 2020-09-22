home invasion

Waukegan home invasion leaves 2 dead, gun recovered

By Alexis McAdams
WAUKEGAN, Ill., (WLS) -- Crime scene tape blocked off a Waukegan neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon, after police said an attempted home invasion left two men dead in the front yard.

"I cannot remember the last time we had two people try and break into a home, if that is what happened, where they are shot in the front yard," said Waukegan Police Department Commander Joe Florip. "This is an isolated and specific incident, and I do not remember anything like this happening."

The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100-block of Frolic Avenue.

Waukegan police said someone inside of the home called 911 around 10 a.m. after they said two men, armed with a gun, tried to break into their house.

There was then an exchange of gunfire in the front yard, police said.

"I was watching TV and heard them and I looked outside. You heard the three 'pops' and then two 'pops,'" said John Schneider.

Detectives said they found at least one gun on the suspects, but have not yet said who the suspects are or why they chose to target the home on Frolic Avenue.
