Weather on Christmas 2020: Parts of Chicago area could see snow

Cook County Warming Centers Open

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution - avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some parts of the Chicago area could have a white Christmas, but it will definitely be cold across the region Thursday and Friday.Thursday is cold, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said. And with such cold air coming over the lake, there will be lake effect snow Thursday evening for some.is in effect in Porter County from 12:09 p.m. EST Thursday through 1 p.m. EST Friday and from 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday for La Porte and St. Joseph counties.Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan are under afrom 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday.Christmas will be cold, with a chance of some scattered flurries early and sub-zero wind chills, Dutra said.Last Christmas was much warmer, with temperatures reaching into the 50s in the Chicago area.The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) is reminding residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families as temperatures plummet throughout the region Wednesday night.Warming centers will be opening across Cook County for residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes to ensure everyone remains safe.For a full list of warming centers, hours of operation and other information, visit the Cook County warming center website.