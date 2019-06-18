Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Fog early and cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fog early with clearing inland. Highs in the upper 70s and cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 78 Low: 61

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 51

Thursday: Cloudy and cool, showers early. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77, Low: 64

Saturday: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Sunday Muggy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 81, Low: 59


