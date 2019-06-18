Chicago AccuWeather: Fog early and cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fog early with clearing inland. Highs in the upper 70s and cooler by the lake.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 78 Low: 61
Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 51
Thursday: Cloudy and cool, showers early. High: 68, Low: 51
Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77, Low: 64
Saturday: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Sunday Muggy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 67
Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 81, Low: 59
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News