Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms, heavy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Showers, storms and heavy rain Monday night. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High 85, Low: 72



