Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer Tuesday, with a storm at night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warmer Tuesday, with the chance for a storm at night. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer and dry, with a storm at night. High: 84, Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 91, Low: 73

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 74


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Teen makes miraculous recovery after risky surgery for rare brain stem growth
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
Shootout in Tri-Taylor damages property, scares neighbors
Jury finds Brendt Christensen guilty on all counts in the murder of U of I student
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed Tuesday morning
Ford unveils $1 billion upgrade at Chicago plants, adds jobs
Show More
Mariano's selling Illinois Lottery game tickets
Immigration advocates protests Trump's deportation plan
Man, 70, who escaped nursing home found, family says
Woman, 3 children found dead near Texas-Mexico border
Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
More TOP STORIES News