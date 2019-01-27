WEATHER

Three to six inches of snow -- and upwards of 10 inches near the Wisconsin border -- will fall in the Chicago area starting at about 9 p.m. Sunday creating a very messy Monday morning commute.
Then, another week of brutal Arctic cold weather is ahead as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.
Some schools have already started to cancel classes. Northern Illinois University's main DeKalb campus, as well as their satellite campuses, will be closed from midnight to 5 p.m. Monday due to the snow and freezing rain. The main campus will close again 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth in Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Heavy snow -- maybe 3-6 inches of snow, upwards of 10 inches in the northern suburbs -- is expected to fall Sunday into Monday.
Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago, according to ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.

