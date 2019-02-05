EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5122437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Extremely icy roads are forecasted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Chicago area, sparking a warning by FEMA for motorists to stay off the roads until the warning expires at 6 a.m. Wednesday due to extremely icy roads.Between one-tenth and quarter of an inch is expected in the near south suburbs, Chicago and the northern suburbs. Sleet and freezing rain are expected. The area's last Ice Storm Warning was in December 2009.The warning is for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. until midnight for Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.Ice and freezing rain moved into the western suburbs and city in the afternoon and evening. The freezing rain is expected to switch to rain before midnight.In the city, salt spreaders and snow plows circled through on steady rotation, more than 300 trucks blanketing the city since the afternoon. Air temperatures hovered around freezing, but the ground temperature was slightly warmer, an advantage.Areas north and west of I-55 are expected to get the worst of the ice storm. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.The crystal landscape in the suburbs was dramatic and dangerous Tuesday night, making for a white-knuckle ride."Somebody almost rear-ended me when I was coming here, so I'm like yeah it's time to go home," said food delivery driver Vanessa Stewart.Everything is coated in ice."It's really slippery out. I fell, so I'm trying to be careful, but I'm already in too much pain, so I'm just going to go home and call it a night," Stewart said.Thunder and lightning added to the ice storm spectacle, and in northwest suburban Huntley a basketball court could have doubled as an ice rink.IDOT and the Illinois Tollway deployed an army of salt trucks, but there's only so much they can do."The materials that we do put down and the salt that we put down tends to wash away pretty easily, so we're going to be out consistently through the night," said Guy Tridgell, IDOT spokesman.Officials strongly encouraged people to use public transportation to commute into Chicago Wednesday, to keep them off slick and potentially dangerous roads.To combat ice, some suburban municipalities are using an organic mixture using beet juice. The mixture, which is more environmentally friendly and cheaper than traditional salt, is used by Arlington Heights, Downers Grove and other communities.Some officials said the savings is between $60,000 and $80,000.Cold powerlines are vulnerable to the treat of an ice coating, though.ComEd says they have opened their emergency operations center and increased crew staffing ahead of the storm."ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have the necessary resources available to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Should there be any impact to our system, our employees will work around the clock to get customers restored quickly and safely."To report a power outage to ComEd, customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).