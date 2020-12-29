Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps 1 to 8 inches of snow, ice, rain | Live radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9179564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get your shovels out! The season's first major winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow, making travel treacherous across the Chicago area.Snow overspread northern Illinois late Tuesday afternoon and is already piling up in the south suburbs, though the highest amounts are expected north.As of 5 p.m., Carbon Hill, in Grundy County, is reporting 3.8 inches; Morris 3.3 inches; Romeoville 2.2 inches; Peotone 2.6 inches; Westmont 2.5 inches; St. Charles 2.0 inches.Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour at times, which will lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions from sundown through the evening.The heaviest accumulations will be in the northwest suburbs, where some parts of McHenry and DeKalb counties could see as much as 8 inches of snow.Snowfall amounts upwards of 4 inches are possible north of I-88, but only about 1 to 3 inches are expected across the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., the snow will begin to mix with sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are also possible just inland away from the Lake Michigan shore.After 3 a.m., the precipitation will change to all rain as temperatures rise above freezing.Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with the highest snowfall amounts expected along I-88 and north. Areas in the city could see about two inches of snow.is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Boone, northern Cook, De Kalb, Lake, Lee, Kane, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Walworth County in Wisconsin.is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Central Cook; DuPage; Kendall; La Salle; Northern Will and Southern Cook counties.is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Southern Will in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.At the Hinsdale Oasis along the Illinois Tollway, heavy snow prompted many truckers to pull over and wait out the storm. They reported visibility is getting worse by the minute."We have our full complement of crews out there preparing, doing last-minute checks of the snowplows, making sure they're all ready to go," said Maria Castaneda, spokesperson for Illinois Dept. of Transportation. "We have over 125,000 tons of salt in reserve. So we're definitely ready to be out there right now."IDOT crews are ready to clear the roadways and keep traffic moving safe and smoothly. But they say, the safe part will also depend largely on drivers."This is probably the first major storm in a while, so even seasoned drivers who have been through many Chicago storms, it's time to be familiarizing yourself, getting used to that braking distance," Castaneda added. "One of the main things that we always tell people is, you know, and especially in the height of a snowstorm, if you don't need to be out there, then don't."Road crews in Barrington have already been deployed, salting and clearing the streets with an emphasis on the village's main arteries. Barrington has about 12 trucks in its fleet.Public Works Director Jeremie Lukowicz said their crews were already ready to go before the advisory came out."Prior to winter even starting - back in October, November - we start checking all our machines, making sure everything is ready to be deployed," Lukowicz said. "Having this occur overnight allows us to hopefully get everything clean before they have to head out the next morning."Given the fact that we are in a pandemic, Lukowicz said they require each crew member to sanitize their area before and after they get into their truck. In addition, the trucks are also cleaned in between shifts.Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 287 snow vehicles to respond to snow Tuesday evening and into the morning. Salt spreaders will focus on keeping the city's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive passable until the snow stops."Streets and Sanitation right now is anticipating anywhere from one to three inches throughout the course of the evening and depending on how the weather changes overnight, that could turn into sleet or rain and we are also anticipating the weather to get warmer beginning overnight as well, so that's going to help our situation," said Rich Guidice, executive director of OEMC. "Streets and Sanitation right now is planning to have somewhere around 200 trucks out in the late afternoon, early evening going into the night."Some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing and wind gusts up to 30mph.Commuters are likely see some slush on untreated roads Wednesday morning, but ice is not expected to be a problem.