I-TEAM

Quick Tip: How to keep your home safe in brutal cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are ways to keep your home safe in this brutally cold weather.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here are some ways to keep your home safe in this brutally cold weather:

1.) Consider audible carbon monoxide alarms and check the batteries. Poisonings from the odorless gas increase in winter because furnaces are on full-time while home windows and doors are shut.

2.) Have your furnace inspected to make sure it's working safely and efficiently.

3.) Replace your furnace filter if it's been a while.

4.) Don't use a stove top, oven or grill to heat your home. Generators must stay outside.

5.) Keep space heaters away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

6.) Allow a slow trickle of water to flow from your facets to help prevent pipes from freezing

7.) Open doors and cabinets to allow heat to get to bathroom pipes and pipes under sinks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherhomesafetycarbon monoxidecoldI-Team
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Punishment for concealing a killing in Chicago? 150 days
Federal prosecutors wrap case against drug lord El Chapo
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
More I-Team
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is an ice quake?
Mom charged after leaving kids in car in single digit temperatures
2 killed in Back of the Yards house fire
Show More
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
More News