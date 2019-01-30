Quick Tip: How to keep your home safe in brutal cold

Here are some ways to keep your home safe in this brutally cold weather:1.) Consider audible carbon monoxide alarms and check the batteries. Poisonings from the odorless gas increase in winter because furnaces are on full-time while home windows and doors are shut.2.) Have your furnace inspected to make sure it's working safely and efficiently.3.) Replace your furnace filter if it's been a while.4.) Don't use a stove top, oven or grill to heat your home. Generators must stay outside.5.) Keep space heaters away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.6.) Allow a slow trickle of water to flow from your facets to help prevent pipes from freezing7.) Open doors and cabinets to allow heat to get to bathroom pipes and pipes under sinks.