Chicago weather: Lake-effect snow burst, cold temperatures snarl traffic in south suburbs, near IN border

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burst of lake-effect snow and cold temperatures Thursday morning created Chicago-area traffic issues.Snow moved through the area early Thursday and was expected to shift east throughout the morning, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.As a result of the snow and cold temperatures, icy conditions were present on Chicago-area roadways, especially those south of the city and near the Indiana border.Illinois State Police said they responded to weather-related crashes on Interstates 57, 94 and 80 and Route 394 Thursday morning, and the incidents were well into the double digits as of 5:30 a.m.A crash at 394 near Route 30 caused about a 2-mile backup.Some vehicles ended up in ditches off the roadways, as well, resulting in a large Illinois Department of Transportation and ISP response.The crashes slowed traffic but did not cause any closures.