Chicago weather: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A potent winter storm taking aim on Chicago this weekend could wallop the city and suburbs with a wintry mix of heavy rain, dangerous ice and heavy snow.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said Saturday will be a messy and dangerous travel day across the city and suburbs. The southern suburbs could expect to see as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain, while the far northern suburbs could see more than 6 inches of snow.

The storm will begin with all rain as it sweeps across the area throughout the day on Friday. Overnight into Saturday morning, rain will begin to change over to sleet and freezing rain across the northern and western suburbs.

By 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the northern suburbs will start to see snow as temperatures drop below freezing along the Wisconsin border. Freezing rain is expected to be widespread across the Chicago area on Saturday, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Much of the area can expect to see 1 to 4 inches of snow after the ice and rain, but at least six inches of snow is likely across much of McHenry county, northwestern Lake County and southern Wisconsin.
