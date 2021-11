New Chicago bridal shop hopes to give wedding dresses to couples facing serious health conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new bridal shop is opening in Chicago. It's taking over the old Brideside space, which closed during the COVID pandemic, and left many brides scrambling. Wish Upon A Dress will open on June 28, by appointment only.Before the opening, there's a sample sale for brides. That's set to happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday.Wish Upon A Dress is the fundraising organization for Wish Upon A Wedding . That's a nonprofit that helps provide weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health conditions.Wish Upon A Dress is located at 660 W. Lake St.