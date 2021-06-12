wedding dress

New Chicago bridal shop hopes to give wedding dresses to couples facing serious health conditions

Wedding dresses near me: Wish Upon A Dress took over old Brideside space
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago bridal shop wants to give dresses to couples in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new bridal shop is opening in Chicago. It's taking over the old Brideside space, which closed during the COVID pandemic, and left many brides scrambling.

Wish Upon A Dress will open on June 28, by appointment only.

Before the opening, there's a sample sale for brides. That's set to happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday.

Wish Upon A Dress is the fundraising organization for Wish Upon A Wedding. That's a nonprofit that helps provide weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health conditions.

Wish Upon A Dress is located at 660 W. Lake St.
