Armed robbers shoot man withdrawing money at West Chatham bank drive-through

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the drive-through of a South Side bank early Friday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Bank of America in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the 66-year-old victim was withdrawing money when two young males with handguns approached him and demanded his belongings.

One of offenders the shot at the man before running off with the victim's property.

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

