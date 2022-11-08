Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically hurt in a Monday night shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:12 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue, police said. A 47-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a silver SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.