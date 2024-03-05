What is mewing? Trend claims technique will improve jawline, but it could do more harm than good

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can flattening your tongue against the roof of your mouth reconstruct your facial features?

The American Association of Orthodontists is setting the record straight on the viral sensation.

To cut a long story short, no.

Teens have gone to social media to claim that by repositioning your tongue, you can define your jawline and realign teeth, among other facial features.

There is no research proving that this technique has any benefits, according to the AAO.

Actually, the association warns that it could lead to unwanted effects, like disrupting tooth alignment, worsening bite problems and speech issues and requiring complicated treatment to resolve.

"The AAO does not recommend any attempts to move teeth or align jaws without appropriate supervision, as they likely won't achieve the results you're aiming for," the association said.

However, the position of your tongue could be affecting your speech or causing bite problems. If that's the case, the AAO recommends a visit to an orthodontist to get correct treatment.