With winter weather hazards approaching, there are some important steps you should take if you get into a car crash.

What to do after getting in a car crash? Take note of important tips with winter weather approaching

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip for handling vehicle crashes.

The roads are going to start getting slick, but if you get in a crash, take a breath and protect yourself.

The legal experts at High Rise Financial suggest people take the following steps before leaving the scene of a crash.

Check yourself and other passengers in your car for any injuries and call police and 911 if needed.

Next, get to a safe spot. Make sure you turn on your hazard lights and use the flares in your emergency kit to notify oncoming traffic to slow down, and only accept help from emergency vehicles to avoid scammers.

If police come, keep any reports for insurance purposes. Make sure you get personal information, driver license info and license plates of all parties involved in the accident.

Finally, contact your insurer and do not make any cash exchange deals with the other driver.