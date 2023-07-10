Wheaton mother urges public for more information in hit-and-run-crash that killed daughter

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A hit-and-run victim's family is turning to the public for more information about her death.

Paige Donahue of west-suburban Wheaton was struck and killed by a vehicle on Roosevelt Road near Crest Street home just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, according to the Wheaton Police Department.

Traci Palucci, Donahue's mother, made an emotional plea through a video released by the Wheaton Police Department urging people with information to come forward.

"In my daughter's name, in Paige Donahue's name, please make her tragedy come with positivity," Palucci said.

Palucci described Donahue as a happy person who loved to sing and dance as if no one was watching. Donahue was supposed to be married in May.

The night she died, the 31-year-old was wearing a bright pink jacket and was walking home after leaving a nearby 7-11, police said.

According to the Wheaton Police Department, numerous 911 calls were made by passing motorists that night describing a woman laying in the road. Good Samaritans stopped to render aid and Wheaton Police and Fire arrived on the scene. Donahue was transported to the hospital but died of her injuries.

The driver in the hit-and-run did not stop, try to help Donahue, or call the police, the Wheaton Police Department said.

Palucci hopes that the driver or people who know more about the night of the incident will come forward.

"There's a void in our family," said Palucci. "Every picture from now on is not everybody, it's not everybody."

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2199 or tips@wheaton.il.us. Anonymous tips can be shared at 1-800-222-8477.