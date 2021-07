Wicker Park Fest 2021 includes bands, restaurants, more

Friday, July 23

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most popular summer events is back for the 17th year. Wicker Park Fest is a three-day event with over 20 bands, 60 vendors, restaurants, boutiques and more.A $10 gate donation benefits the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, which helps small businesses.Dates: July 23 - 25Location: Milwaukee Avenue from North to Wood/Wolcott in ChicagoHours: Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday & Sunday noon to 10 p.m.Parking: Free bike parking will be available.Dogs: Well-behaved dogs on leashes are permitted.Here's a schedule of events:- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. The Blind Staggers- 7:45 - 8:30 p.m. No Men- 9 - 10 p.m. Masked Intruder- 5:00 - 6 p.m. Lady Sol & Fiyah Fit- 6 - 7 p.m. Baby J & The Golden Street Reggae Band- 7 - 7:30 p.m. DJ Illest- 7:30 - 9 p.m. GIZZAE- 9 - 10 p.m. Reggae Gold w/ DJ Papa G-12:30 - 2:30 p.m. School Of Rock Chicago- 3:30 - 4 p.m. Mazi Dancers- 4 - 4:45 p.m. Letdown.- 5:15 - 6 p.m. Marina City- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Mother Nature w/ TheGr8Thinkaz- 7:45 - 8:30 p.m. Wyatt Waddell- 9 - 10 p.m. Ric Wilson- 5 - 6 p.m. Pachanga DJs- 6 - 7 p.m. Buenrt Collective- 7 - 8 p.m. CEDENO- 8 - 8:45 p.m. SoulPhonetics- 8:45 - 10 p.m. Future Rootz Collective- Noon - 2 p.m. School Of Rock Chicago West- 2:30 - 3 p.m. Downtown Brown- 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. Avery Young & De Deacon Board- 4:45 - 5:30 p.m. Slow Mass- 6 - 6:45 p.m. ESSO- 7:15 - 8 p.m. Smoking Popes- 8:30 - 10 p.m. Archers Of Loaf- 5 - 7 p.m. Finger Beats- 7 - 10 p.m. Tropico Dance Party w/ Sonorama DJs