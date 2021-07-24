festival

Wicker Park Fest 2021 includes bands, restaurants, more

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most popular summer events is back for the 17th year.

Wicker Park Fest is a three-day event with over 20 bands, 60 vendors, restaurants, boutiques and more.

A $10 gate donation benefits the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, which helps small businesses.

Dates: July 23 - 25

Location: Milwaukee Avenue from North to Wood/Wolcott in Chicago

Hours: Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday & Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Parking: Free bike parking will be available.

Dogs: Well-behaved dogs on leashes are permitted.

Here's a schedule of events:

Friday, July 23


North Stage
- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. The Blind Staggers
- 7:45 - 8:30 p.m. No Men
- 9 - 10 p.m. Masked Intruder

South/DJ Stage
- 5:00 - 6 p.m. Lady Sol & Fiyah Fit
- 6 - 7 p.m. Baby J & The Golden Street Reggae Band

- 7 - 7:30 p.m. DJ Illest
- 7:30 - 9 p.m. GIZZAE
- 9 - 10 p.m. Reggae Gold w/ DJ Papa G

Saturday, July 24


North Stage
-12:30 - 2:30 p.m. School Of Rock Chicago
- 3:30 - 4 p.m. Mazi Dancers
- 4 - 4:45 p.m. Letdown.
- 5:15 - 6 p.m. Marina City
- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Mother Nature w/ TheGr8Thinkaz
- 7:45 - 8:30 p.m. Wyatt Waddell
- 9 - 10 p.m. Ric Wilson

South/DJ Stage
- 5 - 6 p.m. Pachanga DJs
- 6 - 7 p.m. Buenrt Collective

- 7 - 8 p.m. CEDENO
- 8 - 8:45 p.m. SoulPhonetics
- 8:45 - 10 p.m. Future Rootz Collective

Sunday, July 25


North Stage
- Noon - 2 p.m. School Of Rock Chicago West
- 2:30 - 3 p.m. Downtown Brown
- 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. Avery Young & De Deacon Board
- 4:45 - 5:30 p.m. Slow Mass
- 6 - 6:45 p.m. ESSO
- 7:15 - 8 p.m. Smoking Popes
- 8:30 - 10 p.m. Archers Of Loaf

South/DJ Stage
- 5 - 7 p.m. Finger Beats
- 7 - 10 p.m. Tropico Dance Party w/ Sonorama DJs
