Suspects wanted for trying to abduct 14-year-old girl at mall possibly approached another teen

WILLOW GROVE, Penn. -- Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl from a Pennsylvania mall on Wednesday night.

Police now believe the suspects approached another 14-year-old girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County about 30 minutes before the attempted abduction, but were possibly scared off when a friend walked over.

"We're still receiving tips, really good information. We're receiving information from FBI task forces who are jumping on to help us out," said Chief Patrick Molloy of Abington Township Police.

The attempted abduction happened around 7 p.m. when the 14-year-old victim became briefly separated from her friends at the mall located on the 2500 block of Moreland Road.

"Our concern here is that we can only think the worst. What were their intentions?" said Molloy.

The victim in the attempted abduction told police she was going down the escalator to the first floor when she was met at the bottom by an adult male who identified himself as "Alex."

Police believe "Alex" is at least in his 30's and the other male is possibly in his 50's.

Police say "Alex" asked the teen to walk with him, extending his arm, but the victim told him she was underage and tried to step away.

As she stepped away, police say the man grabbed her arm and led her across the mall.

"You can see by the video, he really grips her up and pulls her closer, almost like twisting her wrist," said Molloy.

As they approached the mall exit, the teen was able to escape. She screamed, and she got away.

Police believe she was targeted because she was alone.

"This young lady became separated with her friends. So although it was 7 p.m., the mall had other people shopping in there. We advise it's always safer to stay in the group. If there's people around, scream for help, someone is going to come help you," said Lt. Steven Fink with the Abington Township Police Department.

Police say based on the security video, there was another male suspect who appeared to be working with the first suspect.

"These males left the mall immediately after the juvenile fled. These males are seen entering a dark gray Dodge/Chrysler minivan or 'crossover' type vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey," said police in a news release.

Police also told Action News they are looking into reports of a third incident at a separate mall.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Abington police at 267-536-1100.