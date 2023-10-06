1 charged with firing gun in connection with Willowbrook Juneteenth shooting

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with firing a gun in connection with a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in unincorporated Willowbrook last summer.

The shooting in a strip mall near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane on June 18 left 31-year-old Reginald Meadows dead and 22 others wounded, authorities said.

On Friday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Anthony Mothershed, 19, of Aurora has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Mothershed was with a group of people when he began shooting in the direction of others at the celebration and he the then fled the scene.

Mothershed was taken into custody on Wednesday. He appeared in court Friday and was denied pre-trial release.

"The violent conduct alleged against Mr. Mothershed is outrageous and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "A gathering of hundreds of people is no place for illegal guns, and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges supported by evidence against anyone accused of behavior such as alleged in this case. The investigation into what turned a peaceful celebration into a deadly shooting continues to be extremely tedious and time-consuming, and I commend Sheriff Mendrick and the detectives involved who have invested countless hours to determine the truth about what actually happened that night. I thank Assistant State's Attorneys Katie Rowe, Kristin Sullivan, and Joe Lindt for their efforts in bringing today's charges against Mr. Mothershed."