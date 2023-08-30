WATCH LIVE

Jefferson Park burglary: NW Side gastropub burglarized, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10:11PM
Windsor Tavern and Grill on city's Northwest Side hit by criminals
Windsor Tavern and Grill on Chicago's Northwest Side was the recent victim of another burglary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side gastropub was burglarized early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a burglary at Windsor Tavern and Grill, located at 4530 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park, about 2:10 a.m.

The city of Chicago has seen an upward trend in burglaries in recent weeks.

Witnesses stated to officers that three unknown male suspects were observed breaking into the business.

Police said items were stolen, and the bar's cash register drawer was found in a nearby alley.

Once inside the business, the suspects took property and fled shortly after.

No one is in custody; Area Five detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
