'Windy City Weekend': Charles Esten talks new music and upcoming album

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk new music with Charles Esten, wedding prep, and Chicago Bears prediction!

Charles Esten

Charles Esten, or "Deacon Claybourne," returns to the stage with select Nashville cast members for "NASHVILLE The Reunion Tour" on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre.

Esten made headlines as "Ward Cameron" on the latest season of the Netflix global smash "Outer Banks," and has his highly anticipated debut album, "Love Ain't Pretty" on the way. Esten sets the tone for the next chapter with independent songs "One Good Move," "A Little Right Now," "In A Bar Somewhere," and most recently released "Down The Road" off his forthcoming independent full-length project.

Esten's highly anticipated independent debut album, "Love Ain't Pretty," will be released on Jan. 26, 2024, but fans can pre-save the new album now by clicking here.

For more on Charles Esten, visit: Charles Esten.

For tickets to "NASHVILLE The Reunion Tour", visit: Nashville Reunion Tour.

Wedding expert Catherine Smith Licari:

Catherine Smith Licari is the founder of Cash Flow for Creatives. Before getting her MBA, Smith Licari got her start at Condé Nast's Brides Magazine, and had a luxury e-commerce platform.

Now with Cash Flow for Creatives, Smith Licari helps small business owners take control of their finances with practical advice and a touch of style.

Smith Licari joined Val and Ryan to give tips that combine a practical business lens to your big wedding day, which is essentially like a small business!

For more on Smith Licari and Cash Flow for Creatives, visit Cash Flow for Creatives.

Bear-ly accurate predictions week 3: Bears vs. Chiefs:

The Chicago Bears sadly continued their streak with last week's loss to the Buccaneers. And with Ryan predicting a Bears win, his ship "sank" with the team.

Will the Bears fare better against the Chiefs this Sunday? And can Ryan "bounce" his way back to a win?

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

'The Super Models' - SPEND

"The Super Models" is a four-part series bringing together the original supermodels from the 80s and 90s, Naomi Cambell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford.

'Young Love' - SPEND

"Young Love" is a brand new full-length animated series expanding the work of Chicagoan Matthew Cherry's Oscar-winning short, "Hair Love".

'The Saint of Second Choices' - SPEND

"The Saint of Second Chances" tells the story of Mike Veeck, a White Sox promo man whose career and life were nearly destroyed by the infamous "Disco Demolition" fiasco on the South Side in the 70s.

'The Continental' - SPEND

"The Continental" is based in the John Wick universe about the secret hotel chain where all the world's assassins stay.

'Our Chicago: Nuestro Segundo Hogar'

ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a half-hour special "Our Chicago: Nuestro Segundo Hogar."

Hosted by ABC7 Chicago's Jaisol Martinez and Rob Elgas, with Mark Rivera and Michelle Gallardo, "Our Chicago: Nuestro Segundo Hogar" takes a look at Chicago individuals inspiring others in their communities.

The half-hour program airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 p.m., with an encore presentation next Sunday on Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m.