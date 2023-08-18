'Windy City Weekend': American Idol's KAEYRA, Project sWish Chicago and more

The hosts talk about an upcoming fundraiser and Ryan gives Val a present.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics with Host Chat.

A wife's dying wish... is to sleep with her ex!?

A husband posted on Reddit that his wife's dying wish was to sleep with her ex, and the reaction is pretty mixed.

Back-to-School Block Party For Peace

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is holding a Back-to-School Block Party Bash. Kids can receive not only free backpacks and school supplies, but also free haircuts, immunizations, dental exams, food and more.

The Block Party takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Edward G. Irwin Foundation Achievement Center, 500 E. 67th St. in Chicago.

Project sWISH Chicago:

Young entrepreneur McKinley Nelson is making waves with his nonprofit, Project sWish, and he talked all about it with Val and Ryan.

McKinley was inspired to create Project sWish Chicago after the untimely death of close friends, whom he met through his love of basketball, as a result of Chicago's gun violence. He turned his pain into passion to afford opportunities to others.

Project sWish Chicago is a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment as the driving forces to unite people from diverse communities and cultures while providing a safe and supportive environment for youth and young adults.

You can learn more about Project sWish's events and programs by visiting their website at https://projectswishchicago.com/.

KAEYRA - 'American Idol':

Singer and "American Idol" Season 21 contestant KAEYRA was in the studio. The singer-songwriter is an Algonquin native, and if you recognize the name, it may be because she performed on "Windy City Live" in 2017 when she was just 16.

Ryan sat down with her to talk about how her career has been since the show, the "American Idol" experience, and much more.

You can follow KAEYRA on all social platforms @KAEYRA, and listen to her music wherever you stream.

Do you think you or someone you know has what it takes to be on "American Idol" Season 22? You can sign up now for Idol Across America!

Aug. 28 has been reserved for the Illinois Auditions. Go to americanidol.com/auditions and sign up now to get a slot.

Spend or Save

"Blue Beetle" - SAVE

In DC's newest superhero flick, "Blue Beetle," a young Jaime Reyes receives superpowers from a piece of alien technology.

"Strays" - SAVE

Will Ferrell and Jamie Fox star in a new R-rated comedy, as "Strays."

"The Adults" - SPEND

Michael Cera, Sophie Lillis and Hannah Gross star in "The Adults," where three siblings learn to reconnect after the brother returns home for an extended stay.

"Depp v. Heard" - SAVE

It was the trial that dominated the news for months, and now you can recap the entire Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial in one documentary on Netflix. "Depp v. Heard" is streaming now.

Chicago Air and Water Show:

The Chicago-staple Air and Water Show is back this weekend. The show started back in 1959, and it's one of the biggest free events of its kind.

You can see daring aerial performances from iconic groups such as The Thunderbirds, The U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and not to mention a slew of fly-bys.

The Chicago Air and Water show will be held along the lakefront this weekend Aug. 19 and 20. Boaters can watch the show from Lake Michigan, and it can also be viewed from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.