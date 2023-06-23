'Windy City Weekend': Talking Chicago Pride Parade 2023, Walt Disney's Chicago home, new movies

Ryan is joined by friend of the show Cody LaGrow for Host Chat!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan is joined by friend of the show Cody LaGrow for Host Chat!

Are Musk and Zuckerberg going to "duke it out" in a cage match?

Billionaire Elon Musk has challenged his billionaire counterpart, Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Zuckerberg said "it's on," so are they really going to fight?

Is A.I. taking over the airwaves?

Oregon has unveiled the first ever A.I. radio host, and it sounds exactly like the real radio host it's imitating.

Pre-'90s Skills that are becoming obsolete:

Living in the '90s had you develop skills like banging the side of the TV to fix the reception. But today, most of those skills are pretty useless.

Olympic Diver creates an OnlyFans:

Getting to the Olympics isn't cheap, and one Mexican Diver has turned to OnlyFans to help raise funds.

You can catch more of Cody this Sunday as ABC 7 celebrates the 52nd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast on Sunday, June 25, from 12-2 p.m.

Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Knowles capturing all of the action live from the street. LGBTQAI+ community advocates join the festivities, including Cody LaGrow (Emmy Award-winning journalist) and Kim Hunt (Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and Senior Director of AIDS Initiative Chicago).

The parade will also exclusively stream on ABC 7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

WALT DISNEY'S CHICAGO BIRTH HOME:

When Dina Benadon and her husband, Brent Young, first heard that Walt Disney was born in Chicago and that his birthplace was still standing, she was shocked.

"I had always thought Walt Disney was born in Missouri," said Benadon, who works with her husband as a producer and designer of theme park rides in Southern California. "We had no idea he was born in Chicago. So when we found the home, we said if we don't know that, there must be a lot of other people who don't know that."

In fact, Disney's family lived for almost 15 years in the home, located at 2156 N. Tripp Ave. in Chicago's working-class Hermosa neighborhood.

"The Disneys spent more time here as a family than anywhere else," Benadon said.

Benadon and Young ended up buying the Walt Disney Birthplace in 2013 for a reported $169,000. And since then, they've been active in restoring the home to its former state in 1901, when Walt Disney was born.

What makes the house even more special is that it was designed by Walt Disney's mother, Flora. And it was built by Disney's father, Elias.

"When people talk about Chicago, they talk about Al Capone, they talk about Michael Jordan," said Rey Colon, the former Chicago alderman who is now director of the Walt Disney Birthplace. "But they never think about how Walt Disney was born here. I want that to be a known fact."

The Disney home will be open to the public on June 24 for "Creativity Days," an event designed to celebrate the Birthplace's commitment to early childhood innovation.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"The Bear: Season 2" - SPEND

HULU's hit new show based right here in Chicago, "The Bear", has returned for its season 2.

"No Hard Feelings" - SPEND

Jennifer Lawrence stars in her new movie, "No Hard Feelings", where in a desperate attempt to save her childhood home she agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted son.

"Asteroid City" - SAVE

"Asteroid City" is the newest Wes Anderson movie with a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johanssen, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Edward Norton, Bill Murray and many more!

In it, a father takes his family to the fictional rural town of Asteroid City, only for strange and "other-worldly" occurrences to begin happening.

"Marvel's: Secret Invasion" - SPEND

Marvel's latest Disney+ show, "Secret Invasion", has Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury to stop shape-shifting aliens known as Skulls from taking over Earth.

TASTE OF JOLIET:

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Taste of Joliet kicks off today. There'll be tons of food and fun for the entire family!

The Taste of Joliet will also include live music from artists like Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Tenpenny and Adam Doleac!