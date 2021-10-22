Windy City Weekend: Chicago Sky Champ Dana Evans and the Illinois Holocaust Museum

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Rise Up Exhibition at the Illinois Holocaust Museum
The Illinois Holocaust Museum is hosting the groundbreaking exhibit "Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement" which explores the June 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn and ignited the modern gay rights movement in the United States. The exhibit features over 85 photographs, interactive displays and artifacts and examines pop culture's role in influencing and reflecting attitudes about the LGBTQ+ community through film, television, sports and music.
"Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement" runs now through May 2022. The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM through 5:00 PM with last entrance at 4:00.
For more information, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or call 847-967-4800
Gearhead Workspace
Gearhead Workspace is the only DIY auto repair shop in the city of Chicago. The garage, located in the Bridgeport neighborhood, has all the tools and space you need to fix your own car.
Whether you're an expert or a beginner, Gearhead Workspace can work for any experience level. They offer auto repair classes for all topics and individualized coaching upon request.
Membership options include a $300/year level for "regular wrenchers" and a $3,000/year level to join the "Premium Pit Crew (at the more expensive option, all tools and bays are pretty much free). Non-members can also access the space and tools at a slightly higher hourly rate.
Visit their website to join a community of urban automotive enthusiasts and develop a meaningful relationship with your own car: GearheadWorkspace.com.
Location: 840 W 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 1pm - 9pm | Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 5pm
Spend or Save?
The weekend means new movies are hitting theaters and steaming platforms. Film Critic Richard Roeper stops by with his review of this week's new movies!
"Dune" - SPEND
It's the epic adaption of the famed science-fiction novel of the same name. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.
"The Harder They Fall" - SPEND
A cowboy action film featuring an all-Black starring cast. Idris Elba plays an outlaw who reassembles his former gang to seek revenge against the man who murdered his parents.
"The Subject" - SAVE
Jason Biggs plays a documentary filmmaker whose last film caught the murder of a Black teen on tape.
"Four Hours at the Capitol" - SPEND
An HBO documentary chronicling the attempted takeover of the Capitol on January 6th by the Proud Boys and other insurrectionists.