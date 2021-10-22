Windy City Weekend

Windy City Weekend: Chicago Sky Champ Dana Evans and the Illinois Holocaust Museum

EMBED <>More Videos

WCW: Chicago Sky Champ Dana Evans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Sky Champion Dana Evans joins Ryan and Val in studio to talk about her basketball career, WNBA Championship and this week's Skytown celebration on Windy City Weekend.

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Rise Up Exhibition at the Illinois Holocaust Museum



EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is hosting a groundbreaking exhibit.


The Illinois Holocaust Museum is hosting the groundbreaking exhibit "Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement" which explores the June 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn and ignited the modern gay rights movement in the United States. The exhibit features over 85 photographs, interactive displays and artifacts and examines pop culture's role in influencing and reflecting attitudes about the LGBTQ+ community through film, television, sports and music.

"Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement" runs now through May 2022. The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM through 5:00 PM with last entrance at 4:00.

For more information, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or call 847-967-4800

Gearhead Workspace



EMBED More News Videos

Gearhead Workspace is the only DIY auto repair shop in the city of Chicago.


Gearhead Workspace is the only DIY auto repair shop in the city of Chicago. The garage, located in the Bridgeport neighborhood, has all the tools and space you need to fix your own car.

Whether you're an expert or a beginner, Gearhead Workspace can work for any experience level. They offer auto repair classes for all topics and individualized coaching upon request.

Membership options include a $300/year level for "regular wrenchers" and a $3,000/year level to join the "Premium Pit Crew (at the more expensive option, all tools and bays are pretty much free). Non-members can also access the space and tools at a slightly higher hourly rate.

Visit their website to join a community of urban automotive enthusiasts and develop a meaningful relationship with your own car: GearheadWorkspace.com.

Location: 840 W 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 1pm - 9pm | Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 5pm

Spend or Save?



EMBED More News Videos

Film Critic Richard Roeper stops by with his review of this week's new movies!


The weekend means new movies are hitting theaters and steaming platforms. Film Critic Richard Roeper stops by with his review of this week's new movies!

"Dune" - SPEND

It's the epic adaption of the famed science-fiction novel of the same name. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

"The Harder They Fall" - SPEND
A cowboy action film featuring an all-Black starring cast. Idris Elba plays an outlaw who reassembles his former gang to seek revenge against the man who murdered his parents.

"The Subject" - SAVE
Jason Biggs plays a documentary filmmaker whose last film caught the murder of a Black teen on tape.

"Four Hours at the Capitol" - SPEND
An HBO documentary chronicling the attempted takeover of the Capitol on January 6th by the Proud Boys and other insurrectionists.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviewindy city weekendchicago sky
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Top Halloween candy, frightening Chicago flicks countdown and more
Majority of those who work from home can't recognize coworkers: poll
ABC7 presents 'CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN,' celebrating return of theater
Is Val the only one not watching Netflix's new hit show 'Squid Game?'
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News