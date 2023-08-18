81-year-old woman dies, 5 other people rescued from Winfield condo building fire, authorities say

The deadly fire started early Friday at a condominium subdivision on Windermere Road, Winfield authorities said.

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An 81-year-old woman has died after an early morning fire in west suburban Winfield Friday.

Five other people also had to be rescued from the fire, authorities said.

Major damage could be seen at a condo building on Windermere Road in the High Lake Condominium Subdivision after flames were put out

The 81-year-old victim died at the hospital, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.