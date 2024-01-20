Chicago weather: Snow continues to hammer NW Indiana, some areas nearing 3 feet accumulation

Northwest Indiana continues to be battered by bands of lake effect snow, with some parts seeing almost 3 feet by Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow keeps falling in Northwest Indiana Saturday morning with some parts already buried under nearly three feet of lake effect snow.

A round of snow moved into the Chicago area Thursday night and Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for LaPorte County until 12 p.m. Saturday with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Porter County until 9 a.m. Saturday with 6-plus inches of snow possible because of a moving lake-effect snow band.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County until 9 a.m. on Saturday with 3-to-4 inches possible from a lake-effect snow band that has set up over Lake Michigan.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Chicago's western suburbs until 10 a.m. This advisory goes back into effect at midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Snow Totals

Pinola - 32 inches

Springville 30.5 inches

La Porte - 28 inches

Trail Creek - 27 inches

Waterford - 27 inches

Michigan City - 25inches

Indiana State Police said Saturday morning that their still urging drivers to stay off eastbound I-94 in Laporte so emergency crews can continue to clear snow.

Drivers in LaPorte, Ind. still being urged to stay off the roads so emergency crews can continue to clear the snow.

A lake-effect band began forming Friday morning, dropping as much as 2-to-3 inches of snow per hour during the day. While there was a break by midday, by Friday night the band was re-forming and bringing even more accumulation to the snow-battered area.

Michigan City was desolate and unforgiving Friday night, with howling swirling winds causing snow to blow and drift, making already treacherous road conditions even more dangerous.

"The snow's been ridiculous. Plows are trying to keep everything under control, but it's somewhat working," said driver Thomas Plotner.

Indiana Department of Transportation snow plows worked to clear shoulders and treat roads on Interstate 80-94 near Lake Station, even as the wind undid much of that work.

"The plowers I'm sure are having a hard time, you know. Once they do something, it's like they turn around, and they have to do it again," said driver Alex Chavez.

On the Dan Ryan Expressway, a semi-truck tractor trailer jackknifed, with a CPD squad car hitting it, Illinois State Police said. Two officers in the squad car were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, ISP said.

In west suburban Riverside, Bourbon the Bernese mountain dog gave the fresh coat of snow a paws up while supervising the shoveling duties.

"We love it," Riverside resident Andre Ciszwski said. "Just wake up. He wants to go walk and he's going to help me out now and we will take a little walk then we're gonna finish the work we started."

Several inches of snow fell in the western suburbs overnight, making the roads treacherous despite the best efforts of snow plow drivers.

Meanwhile, the Des Plaines River is covered with snow and ice. The temperature hovered at around 10 degrees all morning with subzero wind chills.