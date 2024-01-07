Chicago weather: Winter Storm Watch for north, west suburbs in effect from Tuesday to Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for some northern and western suburbs from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Two rounds of wet snow and rain are expected to hit the Chicago area on Monday and Tuesday nights, according to ABC7 Meteorologists Jaisol Martinez and Greg Dutra.

A Winter Storm Watch for Boone, McHenry, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday, NWS said.

Chicago could see 2 to 6 inches of total precipitation through Wednesday morning. The western suburbs could see 3 to 7 inches, and the far western areas could see 4 to 9 inches. Wet, heavy snow and gusty wind could lead to issues on the roads.

The first round is expected to arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, and could bring between 1 and 3 inches of precipitation to the city. It will transition into a rain/snow mix throughout the Tuesday morning commute between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Areas south of Chicago are expected to get the heaviest of the wet snow.

On Tuesday evening, most of the area will see snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Light snow is expected steadily from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The highest precipitation totals from the Tuesday night round are expected west of Chicago, especial toward McHenry, Kane, LaSalle and DeKalb counties. It could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of precipitation to the city and an additional 2 to 4 inches for the western suburbs.