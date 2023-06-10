Police said the offender got into her car armed with a knife and told her to drive away.

Police searching for man who attacked woman in car at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who violently attacked a woman on the city's West Side.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday morning while the victim was in her car at the Marathon gas station in the 300 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Garfield Park, police said.

The victim, Tara Banks, said she had to fight for her life against the attacker.

Police said the offender got into her car armed with a knife and told her to drive away. He then punched and choked Banks before a security guard intervened and fought with the man.

Banks said she is okay now, but is traumatized from what she went through.

Police said the offender ran away from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood