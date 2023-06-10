WATCH LIVE

Police searching for man who attacked woman in car at West Side gas station

ByMaher Kawash WLS logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 12:07PM
Woman attacked in her car at West Side gas station: CPD
Police said the offender got into her car armed with a knife and told her to drive away.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who violently attacked a woman on the city's West Side.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday morning while the victim was in her car at the Marathon gas station in the 300 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Garfield Park, police said.

The victim, Tara Banks, said she had to fight for her life against the attacker.

Police said the offender got into her car armed with a knife and told her to drive away. He then punched and choked Banks before a security guard intervened and fought with the man.

Banks said she is okay now, but is traumatized from what she went through.

Police said the offender ran away from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

