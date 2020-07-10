fireworks

Woman, child in serious condition after firework explosion in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy are in serious condition after being injured by fireworks Thursday evening, according to fire department officials.

The explosion happened at 53rd and Aberdeen Street at around 9:30 p.m.

The woman and child were both taken to UChicago Medicine, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said at the scene.

It is illegal to use fireworks under Illinois law, however complaints about fireworks have skyrocketed in Chicago, according to emergency officials.

RELATED: Chicago fireworks complaint calls increase by 6,200 from last year, OEMC says
