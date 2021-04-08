Spotlighting women-owned businesses for Women's History Month

We continue our celebration of Women's History Month with a focus on products created by women, for women. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar takes us through the creations from some enterprising ladies.$15This product was created by two women, Lauren Lovelady and Mikah Coffindaffer, who were frustrated by natural deodorant options. Their deodorant is designed for sensitive skin and is free of common irritating ingredients. It's also the first and only deodorant brand to use carbon negative material for packaging, with the launch of 100% plant-based sugarcane tubes. Viewers can use code CHICAGO for 30% off their first purchase.$17Founder Melissa Butler started making vegan lip products in her kitchen. Nine years later, TLB focuses on easy to use makeup for women of all shades and she's now sold in Walmart. Her brand has been worn by celebrities such as, Taraji Henson and even BEYONCE and she's now sold at Walmart's near you.Available at Walmart$24Urban Skin Rx is an unparalleled line of clinical skincare products developed by Rachel Roff, licensed medical aesthetician and a certified laser technician. Rachel recognized the need of her expertise and started Urban Skin Rx in 2010 with a mission to create a clinical strength skincare line inclusive of darker skin tones. Urban Skin Rx is now sold online at urbanskinrx.com as well as Target, Ulta, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, QVC.com, HSN.com and Dermstore.com.$27Alicia Boateng first fell in love with these gorgeous hand maid cups a few weeks ago. She created the cups because she wanted to feel beautiful and confident while drinking her coffee in the am. It started off as ahobby but she realized her audience loved them.$29.99Carine Vinett is a media dynamo and inventor with over 15 years of experience in publishing. Upon struggling to zip up the back of her dress each morning before work, she came up with the idea to create The Best Friend and the rest is fashion history.$44 and upLaura Slatkin is a driving force in the luxury home fragrance industry since 1992 as a true tastemaker and pioneer. She created NEST in 2008 in response to a need in the fragrance market for an authentic and luxurious home fragrance collection with exceptional scents. Signature NEST New York fragrances include Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, Grapefruit, Sicilian Tangerine, and more.