Shapiro Negotiations Institute provides tips on how to talk to your employer

Many employers are requiring workers to return to the office for some days of the week. Here are tips on convincing your boss otherwise.

Summer is winding down and many employers are requiring employees to head back to the office for a specified number of days per week. This time, employers seem serious about sticking to the policy.

The group Shapiro Negotiations Institute has tips on how you can still work from home some days

Consider who you are trying to influence. Is it Human Resources or your boss? If you have to discuss with HR, consider discussing with your boss first. He or she may help you potentially influence another department by knowing how you may be effective in a hybrid schedule.

Understand the big picture and the other side. Consider what the employer will say before making your argument to stay at home.

Script your pitch ahead of time. Try to Leave emotions out and focus on how working from home some days can benefit your employer.