U of I kidnap victim Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill

The mystery at University of Illinois-what happened to Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang-could rest in a landfill in downstate Vermilion County.
Zhang, 26, was kidnapped and killed in June 2017 by former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen, who was sentenced last month to life in federal prison without parole.
Despite the conviction, Zhang's body has never been found.
However, Zhang family attorney Steve Beckett tells the ABC7 I-Team that federal authorities now have reason to believe Christensen disposed of the woman's body in a way that her remains could have ended up in a Vermilion County dumpsite.
That information, according to Beckett, was provided to the government by Christensen's attorneys under an immunity agreement.
There have been no immediate responses from Christensen's attorneys or federal prosecutors.
It isn't known whether any search efforts have been undertaken and there are two landfills in Vermilion County. The I-Team is awaiting a statement from Republic Services that owns both of the dumps.
Zhang's family attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday in Urbana.
