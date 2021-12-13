Yoshi's Cafe, Lakeview restaurant for almost 40 years, closes doors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popular Chicago restaurant "Yoshi's Cafe" closed Sunday night after a going-away party.The spot in the 3200-block of North Halsted Street in Lakeview, famous for its French-Japanese fusion cuisine, was open for 39 years.Its founder, chef Yoshi Katsumura, died in 2015, and his wife Nobuko was keeping the restaurant open.She did not say who bought the building that houses the restaurant, but she said she did not sell to a developer, and is excited about what is ahead.She also said that the response from the community about the restaurant's closing has been overwhelming. After the news was released, they were getting 1,200 reservation requests per day, she said.