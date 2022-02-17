Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old critically injured, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday morning.Police said the boy was shot just after 9:00 a.m. in the in the 5800-block of South Paulina Street, which is located in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.The teen was standing outside when a black Chevrolet approached and fired shots, striking the boy in the head and torso, police said.No one was in custody.Police did not provide further information about the shooting.