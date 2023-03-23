Summerfest lineup 2023 released: Artists include Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Smokey Robinson

The Milwaukee Summerfest 2023 lineup has been released. The featured artists include Eric Church, Imagine Dragons and Smokey Robinson, among others.

Summerfest tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The official Summerfest lineup has been released.

Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Zach Bryan and Smokey Robinson are among the more than 100 artists performing at the downtown Milwaukee festival this year.

Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza and Brett Eldredge will also be in attendance.

It takes place from June 22 to 24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8.

Tickets are on sale now at summerfest.com.

Last year, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Backstreet boys and Wu-Tang Clan were among those performing at the event.

The lineups for Chicago's Lollapalooza and Pitchfork were also released earlier this week.