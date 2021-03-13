3rd Stimulus check, child tax credit can't come soon enough for Chicago families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Stimulus checks are now on the way to millions of Americans. One of the most consequential provisions of President Biden's plan is the expansion of the child tax credit.The enhanced portion of the credit will be available for individual tax filers with annual incomes up to $75,000, heads of households making up to $125,000, and couples making up to $150,000 a year."My internet off, my cable off, my kids can't even do their remote learning right now," Englewood mother Sheila Lowery said.Lowery knows about the news of help for families coming from the federal government, but getting it that help can't come soon enough.The American Rescue Plan includes an increase in the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child under 6 or $3,000 for older children.And those parents eligible will get a tax credit payment in advance of $300 per child per month from about July- December."To the degree that we can provide direct assistance so they can get the items they need, this money will be essential," said Dorri McWhorter, President and CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. She said the tax credits help now, but the government needs to find a way to modernize access."We do need to rethink the technology model and how we have people access those funds as quickly as the technology already allows us to do," she said.Lowery said she will get help with WiFi access from her kids' school, but her struggle continues until those federal credits come her way."I just hope things will get better for me to take care of my kids the way I want to take care of my kids," she said.