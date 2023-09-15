The defense will present its case Friday in the trial of former Illinois DCFS workers, accused of child endangerment in the A.J. Freund case.

AJ Freund case: Defense to begin in trial of ex-DCFS workers

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The defense will begin presenting its arguments Friday in the case against two former DCFS employees charged in connection with the death of five-year-old A.J. Freund.

Witnesses testifying Thursday say that A.J. would still be alive if DCFS employees had done their job properly.

The now former-employees are accused of failing to investigate alleged child abuse.

The five-year-old was killed by his parents in 2019.

Defense attorneys maintain the two workers had no way of knowing the boy faced potential danger.

A.J. Freund's tortured life was cut short more than four years ago, when his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, beat him to death and his father, Andrew Freund, tried to cover it up.

AJ Freund: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished