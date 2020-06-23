chicago shooting

Chicago Shootings: Amaria Jones, 13, among 11 killed over Father's Day weekend

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people were shot across Chicago over the last four days.

Among those killed was 13-year-old Amaria Jones who was inside her Austin neighborhood home Saturday when a stray bullet came flying in.

"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child, it's painful," said Amaria's mother Lawanda Jones.

The youngest of five, Jones says Amaria wanted to be lawyer.

"She loved to talk and she wanted to be heard," said her mother. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."

Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.

"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," said Jones. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out saying mom."

Jones was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed between Friday evening and midnight on Sunday.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'

Mekhi James, 3, was shot in a separate incident in Austin, also on Saturday.

Community groups have put together a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinstray bulletchicago shootinggun violenceteen killedteen shotchild killedchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Chicago violence: 41 shot, 6 fatally Monday
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Illinois COVID-19 cases reach 137K with over 6,700 deaths
Teen drowns in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Karl Malone impression
Bicyclist critically hurt after being run over by city truck
Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Show More
Chicago violence: 41 shot, 6 fatally Monday
Teen accused of killing abuser freed on bond after 2 years
Rick Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Pizza, dies at age 70
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
Mall evacuated after package found near Wisconsin GOP office
More TOP STORIES News