Heavy flames from Amazon truck fire in Hoffman Estates

An Amazon truck was seen in flames along I-90 in Hoffman Estates.

Hoffman estates, IL (WLS) -- An Amazon truck was caught on fire Wednesday morning around 7:50 a.m.

Drivers passing by the scene could see heavy flames coming out of the Amazon truck, which was pulled over on the right shoulder westbound of Interstate 90.

ISP responded to the scene and shared that the truck's driver pulled over to the right shoulder after observing smoke coming from the engine compartment.

The trailer was loaded with general freight and has been off loaded by a local recovery towing company in order to extinguish the trailer fully.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available.